Hilary Duff recalls daughter's home birth with touching video post

New mum Hilary Duff is reliving the moment she set eyes on her baby girl by sharing video footage of her home water birth on social media.

The Younger star and her boyfriend, rocker Matthew Koma, welcomed little Banks in October (18), and on Monday (25Mar19), Hilary took to Instagram to post a sweet clip documenting the moments shortly after her daughter's arrival.

In the touching video, the 31 year old is shown sitting in a water-filled tub as she cradles her newborn, when the tot suddenly extends her arms towards her mum, wrapping them around Hilary's neck as she smiles and kisses her child.

"I've been wondering for a long time if I would ever share this video as it is extremely personal," she captioned the black-and-white footage. "It was so absolutely lovely and rewarding(and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged ...for the first time."

"In my mind I like to believe that she was saying good job mom. Go team go. We did it. Together," she added.

Baby Banks is Hilary's first child with Matthew, but she also shares seven-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and the star made sure to share gratitude to her loved ones for supporting her during the home birth.

"Matt provided such a safe calm strength, my mommy and sissy were there to cheer me on, and of course my birth angels to make sure all was well and big brother (downstairs deep in legos)," she continued.

And Hilary admitted life as a mother-of-two has already started to race by: "I cannot believe this day was only 5 months ago!! It seems like B has been here with us all along. The time is already going so fast..she tried avocado yesterday!

"Anyway... feeling blessed for this full hectic life and all the people in it. Happy 5 months Banks..."