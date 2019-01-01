Keanu Reeves cheers up stranded plane passengers after emergency landing

Keanu Reeves helped to cheer up frustrated plane passengers in California over the weekend (23-24Mar19) after joining them for a long bus ride following an emergency landing in Bakersfield.

The John Wick star was on his way back to Los Angeles from San Francisco when the United Airlines flight, on which he was a passenger, was cut short due to a mechanical issue.

The actor found himself stranded with the other passengers, who seemed to find it amusing that they were on public transport with the star.

Reeves once found himself on a bus in the disaster movie Speed.

Many took to social media to document their time with Keanu, snapping photos and selfies with the Hollywood star.

One fan posted a snap on Twitter with the caption: "That time when your flight out from #GDC almost crashes and you have to emergency land in a remote airport but at least Keanu Reeves is having as bad a day as you are."

Another stranded passenger recorded videos of Reeves interacting with the public as he attempted to explain the situation to individuals who were unsure what their options were.

He said to one group: "People who can unload the bags won't be here for three hours. The vans will be here in an hour so if you want to hit the road and deal with your bags later or deal with customer service and get it delivered later. Maybe."

Keanu opted to catch a complimentary bus back to L.A. with a majority of the passengers.

United Airlines bosses have since released a statement, explaining the plane diverted to Bakersfield "due to a mechanical indication".

"The flight landed safely without incident in Bakersfield," the statement reads. "Passengers deplaned normally at the gate and were then transported via ground transportation to Burbank."