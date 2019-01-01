Oprah Winfrey relaunching Book Club with new Apple initiative

Oprah Winfrey is reinventing her beloved Book Club with Apple.

The media mogul appeared at a launch for the tech giant's streaming platform, Apple TV+, on Monday (25Mar19), when she made the big reveal.

"There is nothing more thrilling than being transported by a brilliant book," she told attendees. “The only thing more gratifying than an extraordinary read is being able to share that experience with others and we are going to do just that by building the biggest, most vibrant, most stimulating book club on the planet.

"Imagine where Apple stores stream a conversation with the author and me live across all devices, across all borders, uniting people to stories that remind us no matter who you are or where you are from, every man, woman and child looks up in awe at the same sky. I want to literally convene a meeting of the minds, connecting us through books."

Winfrey launched her book club in the 1990s on her daytime talk show and it quickly became a big deal among fans.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were also in attendance at the launch to discuss their new Apple series, The Morning Show.

"We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows," Witherspoon said. "It's seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters."

"All of this and the chance for us to collaborate again has brought me back to television, and I'm really excited about it," Aniston added. "So, we can't wait to show all of you what we have been cooking up."