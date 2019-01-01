Lupita Nyong'o studied spasmodic dysphonia to come up with Us voice

Lupita Nyong'o came up with the creepy voice used by her evil doppelganger in hit horror movie Us by studying people who suffer from spasmodic dysphonia.

The 12 Years A Slave star features alongside Winston Duke in the new film, about a vacationing family haunted by a group of demon lookalikes.

Lupita had to distort her voice to portray her onscreen antagonist, Red, and she decided to borrow aspects of the neurological disorder after learning that it was something attorney and environmental activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had once overcome.

"I was fascinated, and I started doing research," she told The New York Times. "I met with people who have the condition and built it from there."

Medical experts have yet to pinpoint the exact cause of spasmodic dysphonia, but that gave the Oscar winner flexibility in the way she developed her broken speech pattern.

"It could be a trauma in your life - someone dying, or a physical assault. It varies," she shared. "For me, it felt very organic as an inspiration for Red, who's had this kind of strangled past.

"Red's character is very ID-driven, so one of the things that we were looking for was for that to come across in the quality of her voice - just the raw emotion, the raw rage."

The sounds she began spewing as Red gave director Jordan Peele a chill, and he knew at that moment Lupita had perfected the part.

"I (had just) described it as a voice that hadn't been used in years," he recalled telling the actress. "She sat me down and said 'Are you ready?' It was like nothing I had ever heard. So creepy."