Ben Affleck prepares return to directing this year

Ben Affleck is planning to return to the director's seat before the end of the year.

The Oscar winner dropped out of directing himself in the upcoming The Batman film shortly before his latest addiction issues hit the headlines, and now he's clean and sober again, Ben is keen to get back behind the camera.

The 46 year old, who can currently be seen in Netflix action drama Triple Frontier, is refusing to reveal which film he'll direct, but he is circling one project for his return to calling the shots after successes like Live by Night, Argo, and The Town.

"I have multiple stuff in development and I'm hoping to shoot something at the end of the year," he tells Collider.

"I have a couple of different things that are all in various stages of script, and outline, and finished script. We'll see which one comes together and who wants to make them.

"It's just so hard to get a movie made, and hard to find someone who wants to partner with you and really sees the movie the same way that it makes sense to have multiple irons in the fire... There's one (project) that I just made a deal to do a rewrite on an existing script. There's another one that's a book that I'm trying to sell. There's another one that's not quite in script form, the writer's working on it. It's an outline, and it's going to be turned into a script. They're options, all of them, for me to try to direct."

Meanwhile, Affleck is attached to direct and appear in an adaptation of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution and he's still down to produce director Matt Reeves' take on The Batman, which has yet to find its star.