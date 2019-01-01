NEWS Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle child support battle Newsdesk Share with :







Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reportedly come to an agreement in their long-running battle over child support for their two-year-old daughter Dream.



Following their 2017 split, Rob began paying his ex $20,000 (£15,000) a month in child support. However, last year (18), the reality star filed to reduce these monthly payments, stating that he could no longer afford to pay such an amount.



After months of back and forth, the exes are said to have taken part in a private mediation session alongside their lawyers last month, at which time they agreed that neither of them would pay the other child support.



Sources close to the former couple added to The Blast that Rob and Chyna, real name Angela Renee White, also agreed that they would cover all of Dream's expenses whenever she's in their custody.



Rob had previously argued that he couldn't afford the child support because he had curtailed his reality TV appearances - blaming Chyna for his reduced circumstances. He claimed that her decision to file a restraining order against him after he posted explicit pictures of her online in 2017 forced him to stop appearing on his family's show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



"Her request was widely publicised and I was scrutinised by the media," his filing at the time read. "It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show."



Rob also claimed in the legal papers that Chyna should actually be paying him child support - due to her success as a model and businesswoman. Financial records attached to the claim reportedly showed that she was making around $60,000 ($46,500) per month and was worth an estimated $1.4 million (£1.1 million).



Despite Rob requesting $2,864 (£2,220) per month from Chyna, the former couple is said to have agreed in their new deal that neither would receive child support from the other.