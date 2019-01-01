Dustin Lance Black directs new LGBTQ public awareness campaign

Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black has lent his talents to a new public awareness drive from LGBTQ organisation Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

Dustin, who is married to Olympic diver Tom Daley, has joined forces with Emmy-winning TV director Paris Barclay for the new campaign, which addresses the need for the Equality Act - a crucial civil rights bill that would extend clear, comprehensive non-discrimination protections to millions of LGBTQ people across the U.S.

“Every American deserves a fair shot at a job to support themselves and their family, and the security of a roof over their head,” Dustin said in a statement. “These are key ingredients in what we’ve long cherished as our ‘American Dream.’ But until the Equality Act is signed into law, this dream may not be a reality for far too many Americans in many areas of our wild and wonderful country. I believe we must all share our personal stories and struggles with our fellow Americans in order to help this great dream become a reality for more of our loved ones, co-workers, and neighbours.”

HRC, America’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organisation, has tapped a host of famous faces to star in the Americans for the Equality Act videos, with Sally Field and her gay son Sam Greisman starring in the first one.

Currently, 50 per cent of LGBTQ Americans live in one of the 30 states without statewide legal non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, meaning millions are at risk of being fired, denied housing, or refused service because of who they are or whom they love.

Future videos will feature the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Jane Lynch, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and skater Adam Rippon, among others.