Tessa Thompson isn't afraid to share her Brie Larson Marvel ambitions

Tessa Thompson would love the chance to work with her fellow Marvel star Brie Larson on a future, female-led film.

Tessa made her franchise debut in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, while Brie cemented her place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with box office smash Captain Marvel earlier this month (Mar19).

Fans have now been putting their characters, Valkyrie and Captain Marvel, together in artwork, which has caught the eye of both actresses on social media.

“Of course I would love the chance to work with Brie,” Tessa enthused to Cinema Blend. “We were just like, 'Look! It's us together!' I think we're both new to the MCU, so we both retain the sense of like, 'Can you believe!?' We're just like, 'What? We got capes? What's happening?!' We're both really geeked out by having dolls and occupying this space.

“We're like women's women, so the idea of getting to do something that little girls are excited about, and people that identify as women feel excited about is cool. So who knows if we'll get to do something together; it's rad. But I'm just so happy for her, and for us and what it means culturally right now.”

Not long after Thor: Ragnarok's release, it was reported that Tessa had approached Marvel president Kevin Feige about an all-female film featuring the ladies of the franchise, with Brie, Guardians of the Galaxy's Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, and Karen Gillan, and Avengers' star Scarlett Johansson, by her side.

Talking about the meeting, the Westworld star recalled: “Last year in the press there was this whole idea that I was on Kevin Feige about doing an all-female, A-Force or something. But really it just has to do with the fact that there's so many incredible, talented women in the MCU that I just want to work with selfishly. So I'm like, 'Well, why not do it in the context of like fighting folks and hanging out in space?’”