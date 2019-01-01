Regina Hall feared her mother was having a stroke after taking medical marijuana

Regina Hall feared her mother was having a stroke after they both tried medical marijuana.

Girls Trip actress Regina stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (25Mar19) to promote her new movie Little, yet host Jimmy quickly directed the conversation back to the time in which she told him that she gave medical marijuana to her dog Zeus, who was suffering from health issues.

Regina explained that Zeus had passed away since she was last on the show in July 2017, though she still has the marijuana and has been known to take some of the leftover oil to help her sleep, and also sometimes gives it to her mother Ruby Hall to aid her arthritis.

"I gave her a little and I took a little. It's not an edible, it's an oil - it is in a tube," she recalled of one occasion when Ruby was staying with her. "It's the consistency of like honey or tar. And you put a little bit on a cracker, a cookie... this is to help heal. And (Ruby) put too (much on). I knew it was too much. I said, 'Mommy, that's too much,' and her quote was, 'That little dab you give me, barely does enough!'"

Regina and Ruby proceeded to watch TV together, but when it came time to go to bed, the star discovered that her mother was unable to move her mouth.

"I said, 'Mommy are you having a stroke? And she said, 'I think so,'" the 48-year-old sighed. "I called the ambulance. We went to the hospital, she had on my Think Like a Man Too robe. We were panicked."

Once at the hospital, the doctor found nothing wrong with Ruby's MRI scan and other health checks. However, the medic became suspicious when Regina's friend, who she was talking to on her phone, asked if she had taken any "stuff" and exclaimed, "I think you b**ches are high!"

"(The doctor) was not amused. He said, 'Why are you whispering?' And my girlfriend was still on the phone and she goes, 'Yeah, you've been whispering all night.' I didn't know (I was whispering!)" she recalled.