Mandy Moore 'feels like she's floating' after Hollywood Walk of Fame honour

Mandy Moore is "floating" after receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It was announced last week (18Mar) that the This Is Us star was set to be honoured with the 2,658th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the actress took to Instagram on Monday (25Mar19) to share her thoughts on the achievement.

In the caption to a picture taken at the ceremony, the star mused that the whole experience still feels "surreal."

"What a surreal day. It still feels like I’m floating," she gushed. "Thank you to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the @hwdwalkoffame for this tremendous honor. Nothing better."

The 34-year-old went on to reflect on the longevity of her career and thanked fans for their continued support.

"To say that I’m grateful to still be doing what I LOVE and then for this kind of acknowledgment after 20 years in the business is a massive understatement. Thanks for sticking w (with) me, friends," she concluded.

The Princess Diaries star revealed that her family, friends, and cast-mates from the hit NBC show were on hand to help her celebrate the milestone achievement, but kept tight-lipped about how the rest of the evening unfolded.

It had previously been announced that Moore had called in her A Walk to Remember co-star Shane West to speak at the ceremony, with whom she developed a close bond while the pair worked together.

West was more than happy to oblige, calling Moore a "fantastic woman" during the speech.

"I always knew you were incredibly talented and I always knew you were going to go on to do big things and amazing things, and you have," she said. "I couldn't be more proud of you."