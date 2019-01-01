Sophie Turner: 'I've experimented with girls'

Sophie Turner has hinted she had a few same sex flings growing up.

The Game of Thrones star, 22, was justifying her decision to accept Joe Jonas' 2018 proposal in a new Rolling Stone interview, when she revealed a little about her secret past.

Insisting she never once thought she was too young to be planning a wedding, the British actress says, "I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know. I’ve met enough girls to know..."

Sophie expanded on her "I've met enough girls" comment, stating, "Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."

The actress also confessed she was "preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life" before she met Jonas and realised he was her soulmate.

But before they started dating, Turner only had eyes for one pop star - Justin Bieber, and she admits her crush helped her come to terms with her naive Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark.

"She sees the world through rose-tinted glasses at the very beginning," she tells the publication. "She is completely oblivious to who the royal family are. It’s like any Justin Bieber fan - they don’t realise Justin has his darkness about him."

That enabled her to understand why Sansa would fall for evil king Joffrey on the fantasy show.

"There’s a lot of Sansa in me," she adds. "You go into something and you think it’s going to be a huge dream, and then you figure out, 'Oh, wait. I have to be very strategic about everything.'"