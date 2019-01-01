Zoe Lister-Jones confirmed as writer/director of The Craft remake

Actress and director Zoe Lister-Jones has been confirmed to revamp cult 1996 movie The Craft.

The star, who won acclaim for directing independent film Band Aid in 2017, has been selected to take charge of the remake by executives at Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse.

Lister-Jones will also write the screenplay for the new movie, which originally starred Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Christine Taylor and Skeet Ulrich.

The story follows a coven of young witches at a Catholic prep high school, who curse their schoolmates.

Tunney recently revealed she is considering a magical return to The Craft, telling etalk, "They are still remaking it. Zoe Lister-Jones is writing it and I may or may not do it. I'm so proud of that movie. It was the first lead I ever had and it's a movie young girls today still watch at sleepovers."

Lister-Jones' career is on fire at the moment - her comedy pilot, Woman Up, was recently picked up by ABC bosses, and her hit comedy Life in Pieces will return for its fourth season later this year (19).

Meanwhile, Douglas Wick and Lucy Fisher are returning to produce the new version of The Craft - they led production on the original movie. Wick went on to win a Best Picture Oscar in 2001 for Gladiator, while the pair is also behind hits like The Great Gatsby, Memoirs of a Geisha, and Girl Interrupted.

And Blumhouse bosses are coming off a big weekend at the box office with the debut of Us, which racked up a $71.1 million (£53.8 million) opening in the U.S. - the best debut for an original picture in North America for a decade.