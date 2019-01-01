Dax Shepard turned down Parenthood to be with girlfriend Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard initially turned down his breakthrough role in beloved drama Parenthood because he wanted to spend more time with his then-girlfriend Kristen Bell.

The actor has revealed he was so smitten with his now-wife he was prepared to put his career on hold to be with her.

During the latest episode of his The Armchair Expert podcast, Dax reveals he turned down the role of Crosby Braverman in the series, because it meant spending time away from his new girlfriend.

"Basically that choice was presented to me and I chose her, which blew my mind," he told podcast guest Chris D’Elia. "I got offered Parenthood. I hadn’t acted in a long time, no one was offering me anything and they said, 'This show shoots in Philadelphia', and I said, 'There’s no way I can be in this relationship and move to Philadelphia'.

"I turned that show down, which, by the way, is certainly the first time in my life that I had ever done that. I couldn’t believe I was doing it... I very much wanted to be on that show."

The role came back to him when show bosses decided to shoot in California: "What’s so ironic is you make a decision like that, and then weirdly, you’re rewarded," he shared.

Dax previously told Entertainment Tonight he fell in love with Frozen star Bell hard: "There was a very strong attraction that was obviously physical but also emotional, mental, intellectual, and we worked through a lot of our own problems to get to a really good marriage."

The couple wed in 2013 and has two daughters.