Sophie Turner: 'Working with Bryan Singer was unpleasant'

Sophie Turner found working with shamed X-Men: Apocalypse director Bryan Singer "unpleasant".

The 23-year-old star played Jean Grey in the movie, the last film he completed before four men accused him of sexual abuse in an investigative report published by The Atlantic magazine. He denies the allegations.

Bryan was fired as the director of the 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody midway through production, and Sophie echoed its star Rami Malek in describing the filmmaker in negative terms.

"Our time together was, like Rami (Malek) said, unpleasant," she confessed to Rolling Stone magazine.

Speaking at the Santa Barbara film festival last month (Feb19) Rami said: "My situation with Bryan, it was not pleasant, not at all. And that's about what I can say about it at this point."

He did however ask fans of the movie to seek "solace" that the director was eventually fired from the project.

Expanding on the theme of misconduct on and off set, Sophie said that bad behaviour affected actresses - and compared the actions of another disgraced Hollywood titan, Harvey Weinstein, to villains from her hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

She explained: "You go into something and you think it's going to be a huge dream, and then you figure out, 'Oh, wait. I have to be very strategic about everything. And Harvey Weinstein is Joffrey or Ramsay. Probably worse than that. A White Walker.'"

Despite her bad experiences on X-Men: Apocalypse, the Brit, who is engaged to popstar Joe Jonas, reprised her character in a sequel entitled Dark Phoenix. However, she had to battle anxiety and depression on set.

"Every other scene in Dark Phoenix is, like, the most intense scene I've ever done," Sophie revealed. "I'm just a nervous wreck at the moment... Depression for sure, anxiety, all of those things. I still experience it, but I had therapy, I'm on medication, and I feel so much better. The fact that I spoke to someone changed my life."