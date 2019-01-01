Marvel release Avengers: Endgame teaser as fans countdown film's release

Marvel marked the one-month countdown until Avengers: Endgame hits cinemas by releasing 32 new character posters and a featurette.

The next instalment of the super hero franchise begins showing in theatres around the world on 24 April (19), opening in the U.K. the following day, and in the U.S. on 26 April.

With the fate of some of Marvel’s most loved characters unknown following Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) destruction at the end of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, fans have been given an early glimpse at what’s to come in the new video.

“The fans’ reaction to the end of Infinity War, when half their favourite characters turned to dust, really was indicative of how emotionally connected the world has gotten to these characters,” Marvel president Kevin Feige says in the video.

While Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, comments that people are still "coming to grips" with what’s happened, and Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson says her character has become hardened after the fallout from the last film.

Captain America Chris Evans adds that the characters are all doing their best to keep their head above water.

“But it’s kind of a losing battle – we lost and we’re not used to losing,” he said.

“They’ve truly levelled us, not just literally but morally and emotionally…. The good thing is that it’s always easier to build people back up after they’ve been broken down. That’s what Marvel’s great at doing. It’s that shred of hope that everyone is looking for.”

Some of the cast also shared their character posters on social media with the hashtag #AvengersEndgame and the one-month countdown, including Evans and Don Cheadle, aka War Machine.

Samuel L. Jackson, who stars as Nick Fury in Marvel's flicks but isn’t credited as being in the new film, shared the featurette, telling fans: “We’re in the endgame now. Watch this brand-new featurette from Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame, in theaters in one month.”