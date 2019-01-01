Cara Delevingne eats insects to avoid answering awkward questions

Cara Delevingne ate a cricket and a beetle to avoid answering awkward questions during a TV appearance on Tuesday night (26Mar19).

The British model/actress and basketball legend Kobe Bryant took part in the Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden, in which the host gives guests the option of answering a difficult question or tasting a disgusting dish of their competitor's choice.

As part of the game, Kobe selected cricket tapenade toast as one of Cara's options, and then asked her to rank how much she liked the clothes made by Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, and Chanel - all labels she has previously modelled for.

Cara, 26, refused to answer the question, and before taking a bite of the toast, stated, "I'm sorry!"

Later in the round, Kobe also chose beetle jelly shots for Cara, and questioned her, "Who is the most famous person who has ever hit on you?"

Nervously declining to answer, the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets star knocked back the shot, sparking a round of applause from the audience.

Meanwhile, Kobe was forced to take a bite out of a water scorpion when he refused to share the name of the most famous person who has his phone number.

But the 40-year-old did dodge having to eat cow tongue when he picked himself as the answer out of who was the best sportsman out of himself, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

"You know what I'm going to answer, but I'm not going to answer it, 'cause everybody is gonna sit there and debate about it. So, I'm just going to take a bite of this," he insisted, before changing his mind.

However, James didn't escape the torture and was forced to sip hot dog juice when he confessed that he hadn't fully read Kobe's new book The Wizenard Series: Training Camp, which the basketballer worked on with Wesley King, prior to the talk show.