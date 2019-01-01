Rob Kardashian defends Blac Chyna over parenting 'falsehoods'

Rob Kardashian has pleaded with tabloid reporters to stop making up "false" rumours about his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna's parenting skills after resolving their long-running child support battle.

The former couple had been locked in a bitter court fight over finances for its two-year-old daughter Dream ever since splitting in 2017, with Rob initially paying his ex $20,000 (£15,000) a month.

Last year (18), he filed a motion seeking to reduce his regular payments, insisting he could no longer afford the sum, and the pair entered into private mediation to try and find a middle ground.

A deal was recently reached, with both parties agreeing that neither has to pay child support, as they would each cover Dream's expenses whenever she is in their custody.

However, one report alleged that Chyna, real name Angela White, had turned up hours late to their final child support meeting, and then invited Rob to go drinking with her to toast the news.

Kardashian, who shares custody of Dream with her mum, has now taken to Twitter to defend his ex, insisting there is no truth to the allegations, while also calling for a stop to the fake claims.

"Angela the mother of my child whom I have a wonderful relationship with decided to drop the child support case because she felt it was in the best interest of our daughter (sic)," he posted.

"Reports of her wanting to have drinks was totally false and her being late was in reference to a prior meeting concerning our daughter. Please stop creating all these falsehoods concerning Angela and I."

It's not the first time Rob has stepped up to silence unfounded gossip about their custody situation - he also addressed the claims in a brief tweet in February (19).

"Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases," he wrote at the time, while Chyna responded with her own sweet tweet: "Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love (sic). Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"

Model Chyna is also mother to six-year-old King, her son with rapper Tyga.