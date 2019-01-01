Selma Blair to be honoured at MS gala

Actress Selma Blair is set to be saluted for taking her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS) public at an upcoming charity fundraiser.

The Hellboy star opened up about her medical crisis in a candid Instagram post back in October (18), and in February (19), she made her return to the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, where she wore a colourful Ralph & Russo gown, and accessorised with her monogrammed cane to help maintain her balance.

Around the same time, she also invited Good Morning America cameras into her Los Angeles home for her first TV interview since her diagnosis, and bravely discussed her health battle - all while openly struggling with her speech.

Now Selma, 46, has been invited to attend the 26th annual Race to Erase MS gala in Beverly Hills, California on 10 May (19), when she will serve as a guest of honour.

The event aims to raise money for research programmes to treat and ultimately cure the central nervous system disease, which can also leave sufferers experiencing extreme fatigue and a lack of co-ordination.

The 2019 Race to Erase MS bash will also feature musical performances from singer Aloe Blacc and rapper Flo Rida.

Charity founder Nancy Davis says of the special guests: "Selma Blair has been a remarkable advocate in the community who so admirably uses her platform to help spread awareness about this life-altering disease every day...

"We are so lucky to have Aloe Blacc bringing his talents to the stage, and we know Flo Rida will bring the house down once again."

During her Good Morning America chat, Selma assured fans she is doing "very well", given the circumstances, and she is optimistic about her future, as her doctor believes she could regain "90 per cent" of her abilities back "within a year".

She also told Vanity Fair magazine there is "no tragedy" in having to live with her illness.

"I'm happy," she said. "And if I can help anyone be more comfortable in their skin, it's more than I've ever done before."