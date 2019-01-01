Jason Mitchell overcame fear of horses for The Mustang

Actor Jason Mitchell forced himself to overcome his fear of horses for new movie The Mustang.

The Straight Outta Compton star has never been comfortable around the animals, but when he came across the script for the drama, which focuses on a rehabilitation therapy programme for convicts involving the training of wild mustangs, he knew it would be the perfect excuse to tackle his equinophobia head on.

"I've been afraid of horses, pretty much my entire life, but I always try to challenge myself to show a different face," he tells Collider. "When I read this script, I was like, 'This doesn't just challenge me on camera, this challenges me in life. This is potentially skills that I can leave with, and nobody can ever take that from me.'

"Part of that was overcoming that fear. So, besides working with the amazing cast that I got to work with, that was pretty much the main perk. The fact that I would be able to really overcome a fear was big to me."

Mitchell really had to form a bond with his horse co-stars to appear convincing in his role as Henry, an inmate and experienced horse trainer, and he's proud the effort he put into the job has paid off after the film earned rave reviews.

"I had to be believable," he says. "They had wranglers and cowboys around to help, but a lot of the time, I had to do things by myself, so I really had to know what I was doing. I really had to be engulfed fully in the character. I think I hit the mark and it came out good (sic)."

Working so closely with the majestic mammals also helped Mitchell develop a deep "respect" and understanding of the horses.

"The powerful thing about horses is the fact that, like we say in acting, you can't skip the work. You can't expect to get the results, and not do the work behind it," he shares. "If you choose to respect that space and respect them, as an animal, you can start making that bond, but it's important to take your time and be patient. It was really beautiful..."

The Mustang, directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Connie Britton, and Bruce Dern. It opened in U.S. cinemas earlier this month (Mar19).