Colin Farrell encouraging son's interest in judo

Actor Colin Farrell is encouraging his eldest son's newfound interest in judo to help him overcome the physical symptoms of Angelman syndrome.

The Phone Booth star shares James with his ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave, and the Irishman has been cheering on the 15 year old during his martial arts lessons, because the workouts do wonders for the movement and balance problems he suffers from as a result of the rare condition.

"James is incredibly physical, he's incredibly strong, he's got a pound and quite a grip!" Colin smiled on U.S. daytime show Strahan & Sara.

"He started practicing judo, which is amazing for him, physically, to get into his body as well, because, as I've spoken about before, James has Angelman syndrome, a neurogenetic condition that affects children and adults who have it physically, very much, and it's an amazing way to get into his body and feel grounded..."

Colin, 42, went public with his boy's ailment, which can cause seizures and a lack of speech, in 2007, and he has since lent his star support to officials at FAST (the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics), who are constantly trying to find ways to help and improve the lives of those with special needs.

He is a regular at the organisation's end-of-year fundraising galas, and previously explained why the gathering was a highlight of his busy schedule.

"It is an opportunity for each person... to really feel that they are not alone in the struggle of raising a child with special needs," he told U.S. breakfast show Today in 2017.

"The gala simply represents the best of humanity for me. A world of love and compassion in the face of great struggle and ultimately a song to the fortitude of the human spirit. That is what the evening is all about, it truly is. Every year I leave humbled and grateful for our community and for the beauty of the spirits of our children."

The star is also dad to son Henry, his nine-year-old son with Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curus.