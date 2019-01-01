Patrick Schwarzenegger and Rupert Everett shooting sci-fi thriller in Poland

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Rupert Everett have joined forces to shoot Agata Alexander’s new sci-fi thriller Warning in Poland.

The project is underway in Warsaw with Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve, Annabelle Wallis, and Thomas Jane also attached.

The movie will mark Alexander's directorial debut. She also co-wrote the screenplay with Rob Michaelson and Jason Kaye.

A press release describing the futuristic film reads: "Warning explores the meaning of life when vastly disparate lives collide in interweaving stories set in the near-future earth."

Producer Cybill Lui tells WENN, "I’m beyond excited that we pulled together this incredible ensemble cast for this film. The wealth of talent on show in this film is a testament to the high-concept, thought-provoking material, led by an interesting female filmmaker.

"We are thrilled to be shooting in Poland with its rich filmmaking history and the wonderful crew. I can’t wait for everyone to see this film."

Meanwhile, rising star Schwarzenegger recently wrapped a new TV series developed by Mike Medavoy, the man responsible for his father Arnold's movie success.

The model-turned-movie star recently revealed he had to pinch himself constantly after landing the lead role in the National Geographic project The Long Road Home, because the producer was the guy who helped his dad score his iconic android role in Terminator.

"I've gotten to meet so many people in the film industry from my dad - for example Mike Medavoy, the producer," Patrick told WENN. "The Long Road Home, which I shot in Austin, Texas, was produced by Mike Medavoy. Getting to work with him when I'm 24 and him working with my dad when he was in his 30s was those two worlds colliding. It was awesome."