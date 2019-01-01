Cara Delevingne: 'I'd rather have sex than go clubbing'

Cara Delevingne has admitted that she'd rather stay at home and have sex than go on a night out.

The model made the comments during an appearance on the RuPaul: What's the Tee? podcast.

Speaking to the RuPaul's Drag Race host, 58, and fellow judge Michelle Visage, 50, the star revealed how her idea of a perfect evening has changed over the years.

"I used to go to clubs but I'd rather have sex than go out now," she confessed.

The 26-year-old, who is openly bisexual, is currently dating Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, 29.

The star continued to discuss her different experience of dating men and women.

"I'm very good at giving love and not at receiving it (and) I'm the same in bed," the Suicide Squad actress mused. "I'm always very submissive with men. Always. But with women, I'm the opposite. So it's weird."

Cara went on to suggest that she finds sex most enjoyable when she's with a person that she feels comfortable with.

"I can allow pleasure but it's hard to find that person," she said. "I like people who seem really prudish then, when they get in the bedroom, they're like, 'What?!' It's like a whole transformation."

The Paper Towns star also discussed why she found coming out so difficult, citing Disney films as central to her internal conflict.

"Films and fantasy and books were so incredible to me and I learned so many lessons from that," she reflected. "Disney princesses all love men and I'm not going to be a princess if I don't like men.

"That was why I never wanted to accept my sexuality."