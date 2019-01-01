Kaley Cuoco praises stranger who handed in her lost wallet

Kaley Cuoco struggled to control her emotions as she told her Instagram followers after a stranger handed in her lost wallet.

The Big Bang Theory star shared a video on her social media page in which she told fans that as part of her "strange, very emotional" week, an incident had occurred which left her reeling.

"I left my wallet at a Sharky's (Mexican grill restaurant) in Calabasas and that was the early afternoon, I didn't realise until the evening," Kaley began. " I became totally hysterical and didn't know where it was and retraced my steps and was like, 'Oh my God, I left it there. It's gone. It's gone.' I was crying hysterically. I was so upset."

But when Kaley called the eatery, she was told the wallet had been handed in by someone who appeared to be a fan of The Big Bang Theory and the actress' alter-ego Penny.

"Someone picked it up, saw it was me, wrote 'Penny' on the front on a piece of paper, gave it to the manager there," Kaley smiled. "Whoever did that, whoever is out there, thank you."

Adding that she would love to have met the kind person, Kaley gushed: "I would have given you all the cash in my wallet, whatever was in there. I really would have given you anything. I was so grateful that there was someone so sweet on this earth, and honest.

"And it didn't go unnoticed and I will never forget that because that could have been a very bad day for me. So whoever you are, whoever returned my wallet, and the manager at Sharky's, you guys were so nice. I came in crying, they're like 'Penny!'

Admitting the incident had reaffirmed her faith in the power of good, Kaley tearfully concluded: "There is good in the world."