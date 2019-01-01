Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer go head-to-head in BAFTA TV nominations

Killing Eve co-stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will compete against each other to win the Leading Actress prize at the 2019 British Academy Television Awards.

The former Grey's Anatomy star has won an impressive haul of awards, including a Golden Globe, this season for her portrayal of Eve Polastri in the BBC drama, but was recently beaten by her co-star at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Programme Awards for playing assassin Villanelle, and they will compete once again for the Leading Actress gong at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The other contenders for the prize include Keeley Hawes for Bodyguard and Ruth Wilson for Mrs Wilson, in which she plays her own grandmother.

Killing Eve came top in the nominations across the BAFTA TV and BAFTA TV Craft Awards announcements, with 14, including Drama Series and supporting nods for actor Kim Bodnia and actress Fiona Shaw.

Other nominees in the Drama Series category include Bodyguard, Informer and Save Me, while the contenders for the Mini-Series prize include A Very English Scandal, which scored 12 nominations across both awards shows, Kiri, A Very English Scandal, and Patrick Melrose.

Patrick Melrose star Benedict Cumberbatch is up for Leading Actor, against A Very English Scandal's Hugh Grant, Lucian Msamati for Kiri and Chance Perdomo for Killed By My Debt.

Grant's co-star Ben Whishaw scored a Supporting Actor nomination and will go up against Killing Eve's Bodnia, Alex Jennings for Unforgotten and Stephen Graham for Save Me. In the Supporting Actress category, Keeley Hawes lands her second nomination for Mrs Wilson and will also compete with Billie Piper for Collateral and Monica Dolan for A Very English Scandal.

Lesley Manville lands a nomination for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for Mum, putting her against Daisy May Cooper (This Country), Jessica Hynes (There She Goes) and Julia Davis (Sally4Ever).

Nominees for the International prize include The Handmaid's Tale, Succession, 54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis, and Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate, while the choose-your-own-adventure special of Black Mirror, titled Bandersnatch, landed a nod for Single Drama.

The 2019 British Academy Television Awards will take place on 12 May (19) at London's Royal Festival Hall.