Selena Gomez and Iggy Pop teaming up for Jim Jarmusch zombie film

Selena Gomez and Iggy Pop are among the stars featuring in Jim Jarmusch's new zombie movie The Dead Don't Die.

Bosses at Focus Features announced the cast on Wednesday (27Mar19), confirming that Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, RZA, Rosie Perez, and Tom Waits will star alongside Selena and the punk icon.

The plot of the undead comedy, which the Coffee and Cigarettes filmmaker has written and directed, is yet to be revealed, however, Bill let slip a few details before a secretive shoot last summer.

"I've got a good job coming up. Brace yourself: It's a zombie movie," he told Philly.com. "Jim Jarmusch has written a zombie script that's so hilarious and it has a cast of great actors: Rosie Perez, Daniel Craig. It's titled The Dead Don't Die, and it shoots over the summer. But, no, I will not play a zombie."

The James Bond star appears to have dropped out of the film as he is not featured on Wednesday's official cast list.

Chloe also dropped hints about The Dead Don't Die's themes during a recent interview with U.S. website Collider.

"The Dead Don't Die is more in the vain of a comedy," she explained. "It's Adam Driver and Bill Murray and myself, and a whole cast of characters. He refuses to say that it's social commentary, but zombie pictures often are, and it's pretty easy to ascertain what he would be speaking on. There's an environmental catastrophe that sets this thing off."

She also gushed that working with Bill, who she also had a scene with in Jim's 2005 drama Broken Flowers, is a "dream," adding that the Ghostbusters star is a "genius" and a "sweetheart".

Iggy previously appeared in Jim's 1995 Western Dead Man, and the filmmaker directed a 2016 documentary about his band, The Stooges.

The Dead Don't Die will debut in North American cinemas in June.