Bebe Rexha auditioned for Jennifer Lopez's Hustlers movie

Singer Bebe Rexha unsuccessfully auditioned for a part in Jennifer Lopez's new movie Hustlers.

The Meant to Be star revealed in a radio interview with Apple Music's Beats 1 on Wednesday (27Mar19) that she was approached to make her feature film debut in the crime flick and she put the work in to prepare for her audition but ultimately didn't get the part.

"They hit me up and I was like, 'Okay, yeah, sure,'" she said. "So I got an acting coach. She's awesome and she was teaching me how to act and stuff. It was really hard though because you have to be serious."

It was announced earlier in March that the Jenny from the Block star would be joined by rapper Cardi B, making her movie debut, Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu, Riverdale's Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, and Keke Palmer in Hustlers, which tells the story of a group of former erotic dancers who turn the tables on their rich Wall Street clients.

In the interview, Bebe said she was "supposed to be the Russian girl from New York" but it went to a blonde actress, presumably meaning Lili.

"I auditioned for a movie recently, but I didn't get it. It went to Cardi, but that's fine - it didn't go to Cardi, no, she didn't have that spot, it was a different girl, the blonde girl," she added.

Although she missed out on the part, the 29-year-old, who has a voice role in upcoming animated musical comedy UglyDolls, insisted that it was all for the best because her mother didn't approve of her stripper character.

"My mom was not happy about it, though. She was like, 'You can't play a stripper! No!'" noted Bebe, who recently fell out with her father Flamur over the sexy content of her music video to her song Last Hurrah.

Hustlers began filming in New York last week (ends24Mar19) ahead of a 2020 cinema release.