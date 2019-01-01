Kate Beckinsale returns to Instagram

Actress Kate Beckinsale has returned to Instagram, a week after abruptly deleting all her posts on the photo-sharing site.

The Underworld star uploaded her first image on her newly-scrubbed profile page on Thursday (28Mar19), when she was pictured posing in front of a leafy plant wearing a baggy black pantsuit with a white vest.

"Back to business," she wrote in the caption.

The Brit has yet to explain why she decided to wipe clean her Instagram page last week (22Mar19), but the move occurred after she was faced with continued criticism over her budding relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, who is 20 years her junior.

Shortly before clearing her account, funnyman David Spade mocked her toyboy romance by commenting on an Instagram video Kate had uploaded of herself cuddling a baby cheetah, taken during filming for her new TV series, The Widow, in South Africa.

"You like them young!" he cracked, adding, "(now dont fight back and roast me just quietly stew and take the hit) (sic)."

Refusing to ignore the bait, Kate shot back: "never going to happen grandpa."

The actress, 45, has since opened up about the new man in her life, admitting she was surprised by the intense media interest.

"I've never been in this position before - never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief," she told The Los Angeles Times, appearing to refer to Pete's broken engagement to Ariana Grande and his suicide scare last year (18).

"It's all quite shocking, and something to get used to."

However, the extra paparazzi attention hasn't scared Kate off: "I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it," she mused. "If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it's not."

Kate previously dated actor Michael Sheen, the father of her 20-year-old daughter Lily, and was married to director Len Wiseman for 12 years until 2016. More recently, she enjoyed a brief relationship with aspiring actor Matt Rife, who was 21 when they were first linked in 2017.