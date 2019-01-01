Alec Baldwin discovered he wasn't 'that angry' in anger management class

Having to attend a court-ordered anger management class made Alec Baldwin realise his hot-temper wasn't really that much of a problem.

The Departed star received the punishment in January (19) after pleading guilty to second-degree harassment for allegedly pushing and striking another motorist during a 2018 dispute over a New York City parking space.

Baldwin admitted to shoving the man after he "stole" his spot, but denied reports suggesting he had punched the guy.

The actor has since completed his sentence, but reveals his minor fight paled in comparison to the kinds of stories he heard from others seeking help from therapists.

"It's funny, but when you go to anger management, you realise you're not that angry," Baldwin shared on U.S. shock jock Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show.

"There were other people in the class, and they're like, 'I asked the guy, 'I don't want chopsticks, I want a fork...' I get to my office and I open it up and there's chopsticks in the bag! So I go back to the (restaurant) and I go, 'What the f**k did I say to you?'"

"Everybody's going nuts," Alec continued. "I'm sitting there going, 'Hey man, chopsticks can be a lot of fun. Countless generations of Asians have used chopsticks,' (and he snapped), 'Alec Baldwin, why don't you shut up?'"

The 60 year old also used the interview to explain why he had gotten so mad at the other motorist, claiming it was the safety threat to his wife Hilaria and three-year-old son Rafael which made him flip out.

"I thought he was gonna get close to hitting my wife and my son," Baldwin said.

"I just felt that what he did was impolite, bordering on dangerous because he didn't walk up to me and say, 'Excuse me, I've been waiting here and I'd like to take this space.' He just went really fast and really aggressive, and my wife and my son were standing there by the curb."

It wasn't the first time Baldwin had let his temper get the better of him in public - he previously hit headlines for clashing with a photographer near his West Village home in 2013, when he was snapped pinning the man against a parked car. A police report was not filed over that incident.