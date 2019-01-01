NEWS Nicolas Cage files to annul four-day marriage Newsdesk Share with :







Nicolas Cage's fourth marriage has reportedly ended after just four days.



According to court records obtained by The Blast, Cage has filed for an annulment to end his union with Erika Koike in Clark County, Nevada.



Reports suggested the movie star had applied for a marriage license in Las Vegas over the weekend (23Mar19), but it now appears he and Koike exchanged vows at Weddings at Bellagio on the same day and a marriage certificate was issued.



Cage, 55, now wants the marriage annulled.



It is not clear what happened and The Blast reports the new bride has not yet been served with the legal papers.



The couple has been together since April of 2018, when Nic and Erika, the daughter of the owners of Los Angeles' popular Jasmine Thai Cuisine restaurant, were spotted together in Puerto Rico, while he shot a movie, but sources claim Cage first met Koike in 2016 and took her to a Carrot Top comedy show in his adopted Las Vegas.



The movie star was previously married to Patricia Arquette and Lisa Marie Presley, his wife of three months in 2002.



The couple split in November, 2002 and finalised the divorce in 2004, shortly before he wed Alice Kim, who became the mother of the actor's 13-year-old son Kal-El, born in 2005.



Nic and Alice split in January, 2016, but sparked reconciliation rumours months later.