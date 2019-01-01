NEWS Amy Schumer & Alec Baldwin support Alyssa Milano over Georgia filming boycott Newsdesk Share with :







Amy Schumer, Alec Baldwin, and Gabrielle Union are among the stars who have signed a letter written by Alyssa Milano threatening to boycott Georgia as a filming destination if the state's new anti-abortion bill is passed.



Milano sent copies of the letter to Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and the state's Governor, Brian Kemp, on Thursday (28Mar19), urging them to block the legislation.



"This dangerous and deeply-flawed bill mimics many others which have already been deemed unconstitutional," it reads. "As men who identify as small-government conservatives, we remind you that government is never bigger than when it is inside a woman’s body or in her doctor’s office.



"This bill would remove the possibility of women receiving reproductive healthcare before most even know they are pregnant and force many women to undergo unregulated, hidden procedures at great risk to their health."



The Georgia bill would ban most abortions after six weeks from conception. The Georgia House of Representatives has yet to vote on the bill, but Kemp is expected to sign it if the House passes it.



"We want to stay in Georgia," Milano writes. "We want to continue to support the wonderful people, businesses, and communities we have come to love in the Peach State. But we will not do so silently, and we will do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if H.B. 481 becomes law."



Milano has made it clear she will no longer be making movies in Georgia if the bill is passed and her letter has been signed by 50 celebrities.



As well as Schumer, Baldwin and Union, the signees include Don Cheadle, Minnie Driver, Mia Farrow, Sean Penn, Debra Messing, and Ben Stiller.