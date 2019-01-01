Pete Davidson had to pick up Kanye West's sushi bill

Comedian Pete Davidson was left red-faced at Kid Cudi's recent birthday dinner after offering to pay for the pricey meal without realising Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Timothee Chalamet would also be attending.

The Saturday Night Live funnyman reveals he had made plans to take rapper/actor Cudi out for dinner at top sushi restaurant Nobu in Los Angeles back in January (19), but he didn't expect the low-key night to turn into an all-star affair - and that he would be left to cover the bill.

In a new Vanity Fair video interview, Pete was asked by his The Dirt co-star and friend Machine Gun Kelly why he hadn't been invited to the get-together, because the two pals had been hanging out shortly before Davidson met up with Cudi.

Laughing at the memory, the 25 year old admitted he had no idea how the night would turn out, and Kanye was the last person he expected to join the pair.

"Kanye kept ordering the whole entire time," Pete recalled of the dinner, during which they ate a "bunch of rich people stuff that I don't know the name of".

"I didn't know he was coming," he continued, "and I had already put my card down to pay, 'cause I thought it was just me and Cudi, and then Chalamet showed up, and then Kanye showed up, and I was like, 'Oh, f**k.' And then I had to book two more (stand-up) gigs in Ohio (to pay for the expense)!"

Kelly then inquired if Kanye is "a dessert guy," to which Pete quipped, "He's a 'order f**king everything 'cause I can and then we all have one bite, maybe, if that, 'cause f**k you' kinda guy."

A photo of the odd group was shared online by reality star Kim shortly after the meal, and in an interview with late night host Jimmy Fallon in February (19), Kanye's wife revealed it was only when they arrived that she realised it was a "guys' dinner".

"It was just such a fun night," she shared. "Everyone just had such a good time. The vibe was so good and I didn't wanna ruin it so I sat in the corner and just documented it for them. I was playing Word Connect on my phone and letting them have their, like, guy time."