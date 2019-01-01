Benedict Cumberbatch & Colin Firth join Sam Mendes' 1917

Benedict Cumberbatch and Colin Firth have joined the all-star cast of director Sam Mendes' new World War One drama 1917.

George MacKay and Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman will star in the war movie, while Cumberbatch's Sherlock co-star Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Adrian Scarborough, and Daniel Mays have also been attached.

Brit Mark Strong is another new addition to the cast added this week (beg25Mar19), according to Deadline.

Mendes, who will direct, co-wrote the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The filmmaker is also producing the project with Pippa Harris and Jayne-Ann Tenggren.

The moviemaker has also recruited a few old friends for the film, including his revered Skyfall cinematographer Roger Deakins, Road to Perdition production designer Dennis Gassner, and composer Thomas Newman, who has created the scores for six Mendes films, including Skyfall and American Beauty.

1917 reunites Mendes with officials from Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Entertainment, after they previously worked together on his directorial debut, American Beauty.

The film follows the fortunes of two young soldiers over the course of one day during the first World War, which raged through Europe from 1914 to 1918.

Meanwhile, former James Bond boss Mendes made history with Emma Stone, the star of his Broadway revival musical Chicago last year (18), when he directed her in Louis Vuitton's first-ever fragrance film campaign.

The new short debuted online in September (18).

Mendes is also one of the producers of the upcoming Penny Dreadful spin-off, which will star Natalie Dormer and Daniel Zovatto.

The new series, which follows the show that ended in 2016, begins production later this year (19).