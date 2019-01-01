Composer's daughter recruited for Kenneth Branagh's film following iPhone 'audition'

Kenneth Branagh was so impressed with composer pal Patrick Doyle's homemade Shakespeare tune, recorded by his daughter, he insisted the song should play over the end credits of his new movie All Is True.

The filmmaker set Doyle the task of creating music for the film using two songs from Shakespeare's plays Cymbeline and A Midsummer Night's Dream and the composer, who has worked with Branagh on 15 features, asked his daughter, Abigail, to sing one.

Abigail sang the tune Fear no more the heat o' the sun on her dad's iPhone so he could take it to the director to make sure he was on the right track, and Branagh was so impressed, he not only insisted the tune should feature in full, but he hired Abigail to re-record it.

"He said, 'She's your daughter, which is a lovely connection to the story," Doyle tells WENN.

Branagh's new film details Shakespeare's final three years, as he attempts to reconnect with his grown-up daughters Susanna and Judith.

Doyle also used I Know a Bank from A Midsummer Night's Dream for inspiration as he was creating the music for the film, and he added a couple of instruments from the period, including a Virginal and a bass recorder, to give the soundtrack a 17th century edge.

"It shouldn't be too period, because there's a contemporary feel to the film," the composer adds, revealing he played piano for most of the songs and incorporated chamber strings and harp.

Doyle and Branagh first began working together in the 1980s when the young director hired the composer to work on music for his Renaissance Theatre Company.

The film was released in the U.K. in February (19). It will hit screens in the U.S. in May.