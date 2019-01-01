Don Rickles voicing Mr. Potato Head in Toy Story 4 two years after his death

The late Don Rickles will still be voicing Mr. Potato Head in the upcoming Toy Story 4.

Don has been the voice of the crabby toy since 1995's Toy Story, reprising the role in the 1999 and 2010 sequels, as well as numerous spin-off shorts.

While the beloved comedian passed away in 2017, at the age of 90, the Disney Pixar team have been able to honour his vocals by salvaging old recordings to slot into the fourth instalment of the franchise, due for release in June (19).

"Of course we loved Don obviously, and after he passed, his family contacted us and asked if there was any way that we could create a performance using the recordings that we had," Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley told Entertainment Weekly. "Now, he signed to be in Toy Story 4. Unfortunately we did not get a chance to record him for the film. But we went through, jeez, 25 years of everything we didn't use for Toy Story 1, 2, 3, the theme parks, the ice capades, the video games - everything that he's recorded for Mr. Potato Head. And we were able to do that. And so I'm very honoured that they asked us to do that, and I'm very honoured that he's in the film. Nobody can replace him."

Josh also shared the sentiments on Twitter.

"'Some people say funny things, I say things funny.' - Don Rickles. All of his pieces may be replaceable, but his voice is not. Honored he signed on for TS4, honored he's in TS4," he wrote.

The highly anticipated fourth film brings back all the old favourites, voiced by Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack, among others. There are also plenty of new A-list voices added to the mix, like Keanu Reeves as stuntman action figure Duke Caboom, Jordan Peele as Bunny and Christina Hendricks as vintage doll Gabby Gabby.