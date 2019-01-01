Love, Simon's Greg Berlanti highlights upcoming cinema struggle after Disney shuts Fox 2000

Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti warned the fight for equality in cinemas is about to get tough as he picked up a top prize at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday (28Mar19).

The teen drama, which stars Nick Robinson as a high schooler who is forced to come out after a fellow student discovers his sexuality, was a box office hit when it came out in March 2018.

It was produced under the Fox 2000 Pictures banner, which Disney recently announced it was shuttering following its acquisition of Fox, and Greg highlighted this when he collected the Outstanding Film - Wide Release prize on Thursday.

"Films like Love, Simon aren't tentpoles, but they also aren't independent films. That's why we need GLAAD more than ever. The fight for equality in our multiplexes is going to get more difficult, not easier," he said on stage at the Beverly Hilton. "Disney merged with Fox last week and in doing so, plans to eliminate Fox 2000."

The Fault in Our Stars, The Devil Wears Prada and Life of Pi are other notable films produced at Fox 2000.

During his acceptance speech, Greg, whose TV writing and producing credits include The Flash, Arrow and Dawson's Creek, shone a light on the incredible talent he's got to work with over the years.

"Making movies like Love, Simon and the TV shows I'm lucky to be a part of, I get to meet and work with a lot of young people. They are fearless. They are going to keep telling stories until every kid of every race, every gender, and every sexuality gets to go to the movies and watch their own Love, Simon," Greg, who is openly gay, continued.