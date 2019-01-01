Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker apprehended by customs officials

Kendall Jenner's alleged stalker has been picked up by immigration officials in New Mexico for reportedly overstaying his visa.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been monitoring 38-year-old John Ford's whereabouts for weeks after he was told to stay away from Kendall.

Ford was arrested last year (18) after twice showing up at the reality TV star and model's home in California. He was found guilty on two counts of trespassing last month (Feb19) and handed a six month sentence and three years of probation, but thanks to time served and good behaviour, he is already out.

He was ordered to stay at least 150 yards away from Kendall at all times and 1,000 yards away from her home after she filed for a restraining order against Ford last fall, claiming he had broken into her property multiple times.

Kendall said, "There is absolutely no reason for him to be contacting me or coming to my home... The fact that he has continued to come to my home - despite all my efforts to get him to stop - scares me."

But the star's worries could soon be over, if ICE officials decide to deport Ford back to Canada.

Sources tell TMZ his visitor visa has expired and he is now in the U.S. illegally.

An ICE spokesman tells the outlet, "This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime. Our special agents acted quickly on this tip to ensure that this obsessive behaviour didn't escalate to become a tragedy."

Ford is currently in ICE custody in El Paso, Texas, awaiting a deportation hearing.

A spokesman for Jenner says, "We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Dept. and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man's apprehension. His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall's life, but the entire family's sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall's safety as well as our own.

"Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind."