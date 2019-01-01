Nicolas Cage has big regrets about exchanging vows with four-day bride

Nicolas Cage and his four-day bride were wasted when they exchanged vows in Las Vegas at the weekend (23Mar19), according to the movie star's annulment documents.

The leading man has filed paperwork to end the marriage, revealing he was not aware of the "full nature and extent" of his girlfriend Erika Koike's relationship with another person.

In the new documents, obtained by TMZ, Cage reveals he "reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions" when Koike suggested they should wed.

He also maintains she didn't disclose her criminal history.

Attempting to justify the annulment request, Cage insists he and his wife had "such conflict in personalities and dispositions" the marriage was "incompatible".

The couple wed at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday night, but eyewitnesses have told the outlet the couple was clearly not happy. Just before they wed, Nic and Erika were spotted rowing and sources claim she was yelling at him after the ceremony.

Cage filed for an annulment on Wednesday.

Nic and Erika first went public with their romance in April, 2018, when she was spotted with the Con-Air star in Puerto Rico, while he shot a movie there.

This is the actor's fourth failed marriage - he was previously wed to Lisa Marie Presley for three months in 2002 and Patricia Arquette, and he divorced Alice Kim, the mother of his 13-year-old son Kal-El, in 2016.

Koike won't contest Cage's request for an annulment, according to The Blast - she reportedly agrees with the decision to nullify their marriage.