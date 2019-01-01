Julia Roberts & Tom Hanks salute Rita Wilson at Walk of Fame star ceremony

Julia Roberts joined her Larry Crowne co-star Tom Hanks to salute his wife, Rita Wilson, as she unveiled a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (29Mar19).

The Oscar winner delivered a heartfelt speech to her pal shortly before she became the 2,659th person to be honoured with a star on Hollywood Boulevard.

Hanks also spoke at the ceremony and he and his wife had the crowd chuckling when Hanks said, "Rita Wilson has pitch-perfect taste," and his wife shot back, "Well, I chose you!"

Meanwhile, emotional Rita said, "When you get things like this, it's like icing on the cake, and it makes me feel so connected to my community that I grew up in and I love and that has given me so much... I'm just really, truly honoured... It's truly a celebration."

She added, "I think, for me, it's always about having family and friends, and you can see by the people that are here, I have all my family and my friends, so having Julia and of course, my husband Tom, whose star is just over there, it's a fantasy come true. It's unbelievable. I walked on this street and read these names, so for me to have my name here is really extraordinary."

The Sleepless in Seattle star also recalled visiting the stars and handprints on the boulevard as a child growing up in Los Angeles, stating, "I remember going to the Chinese Theatre and putting my hands and feet in the footprints of the stars."

Hanks unveiled his nearby star on the Walk of Fame on 1 July, 1992.

The ceremony was a big family affair as Rita's sons Chet, 28, and Truman, 23, and Chet's daughter were in attendance, as was Tom's daughter, Elizabeth Ann, from his first marriage.

It was a big day for the inductee - Wilson also released her new album, Halfway to Home, on Friday.