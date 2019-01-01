Siegfried & Roy trainer blames showman for 2003 tiger attack

The tiger trainer who rushed to rescue Las Vegas showman Roy Horn from the mouth of a big cat in 2003 has broken his silence about the onstage horror, insisting the entertainer was to blame.

Chris Lawrence, who had been working for Siegfried and Roy for 11 years ahead of the attack, tells TV show Today he has been left scarred for life and suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the incident, which left Horn partially paralysed.

And though he feels sorry for his boss, Lawrence is sure his actions were to blame for the tiger attack.

He tells the news show Roy confused and irritated big cat Montecore with a new routine, and his efforts to save the show were almost deadly.

"I think his actions in trying to possibly save the routine or rectify the situation actually ended up complicating it," Lawrence says.

He tells The Hollywood Reporter, "They didn't like making mistakes and never owned them in front of an audience... Instead of walking Montecore in a circle, as is usually done, he just used his arm to steer him right back into his body."

Siegfried & Roy, who shut down their long-running Las Vegas act immediately after the tiger attack, have always maintained Horn suffered a mini-stroke onstage and Montecore was simply trying to drag his master to safety.

But an official United States Department of Agriculture investigation into the incident found nothing to support that claim.

Horn has undergone multiple surgeries following the tiger attack, but Lawrence insists he wasn't the only one left scarred: "Roy bears the physical wound from the attack," he says. "But Roy's not the only one that suffers from that night."

Recalling the moment he tried to save Horn, Lawrence adds, "I remember vividly thinking, 'Here he (Montecore) comes...' There was no telling me he wasn't coming for me."

And the trainer will always be haunted by the image of Horn being dragged offstage by the neck.

"At that point Roy was silent. His eyes were closed. He was just still," he details.

Siegfried & Roy insisted Montecore should not be put down following the attack and the tiger eventually died of natural causes in 2014.

The showmen have yet to comment on Lawrence's claims.