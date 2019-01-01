Jordan Peele was determined for Us to be a ‘monster’ movie

Jordan Peele knew from the outset that Us would be a “monster” movie.

The new psychological horror film, written and directed by the Get Out helmer, stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, with the story following a family who are confronted by a group of doppelgangers.

Speaking about the doppelgangers, especially the double of Lupita’s character Adelaide Wilson, Jordan has now shared that he wanted not only to create a character, but also a monster that would be on the same level as horror film icons Freddy Krueger or Jason Voorhees.

“That was the goal from early on,” he said in a video interview for Collider.com. “I wanted to make a monster movie. I think part of it is, you know, when you see a charismatic and well-designed monster, it is magnetic and in the tradition of monster stories I think, empathy lies underneath it.”

Jordan went on to explain that he had been intrigued by the idea of a doppelganger from a young age, though he confessed to spending a lot of time down a “rabbit hole” investigating the concept while working on the script.

“I tried to get to the bottom of why doppelgangers (are) fairly universal. Just about every mythology has some version of the doppelganger tale. And there tends to be a harrowing menace attached to the mythologies as well. I did some research,” the 40-year-old smiled.

Elsewhere in the chat, Jordan explained that he gave his set production designer Ruth De Jong and her team permission to include “Easter eggs” for viewers wherever possible.

And on the topic of whether he plans to continue to make a shared universe of horror movies, following on from Us and his acclaimed 2017 movie Get Out, the star remained tight-lipped.

“Yes, I have thought of it. (I’ll) save it (for now),” he laughed.