Kelly Clarkson wants to bring people together with new TV show

Kelly Clarkson is hopeful that she'll be able to unite fans with her new TV show.

The former American Idol winner announced her first foray into daytime television earlier this year, with The Kelly Clarkson Show set to launch in the U.S. in September (19).

Set to feature sit-down interviews with a host of famous faces, skits, and music from guest performers, Kelly has now emphasised that she wants to keep the show light-hearted and fun.

"I want to focus a lot on togetherness and bringing people back together again," she told USA Today. "I feel like it's been a really rough couple of years, regardless of what you believe and whatever side you're on."

Kelly, whose act Chevel Shepherd won the last season of The Voice, also confessed that in recent years she has felt a responsibility to use her platform and her music to promote a positive change.

The songstress went on to cite her 2003 hit Miss Independent as a special moment in her live show, in which she invites opening acts, Brynn Cartelli and Kelsea Ballerini, to perform with her.

"I think a lot of times, females especially, feel threatened. Instead of feeling threatened, why don't you just be confident in your skin and your talent, and just join us?" the 36-year-old explained of the song's message. "I'm trying my best to reach everyone."