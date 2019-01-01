Kris Jenner prays over 'challenging decisions' made by her children

Kris Jenner finds comfort in prayer when her children have to make "challenging decisions".

The Kardashian/Jenner matriarch broke her silence on the cheating scandal involving Khloe's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods in a brief interview with Ryan Seacrest on Friday (29Mar19).

In the chat, Kris touched upon her 34-year-old daughter's heartache and revealed that religion is her saving grace.

"First of all, I pray about it. I really do," the 63-year-old explained. "I find that, you know, just the spiritual side of me has to kick in because otherwise, I feel like I wouldn't survive."

Despite fans and followers on social media commenting on the seemingly terrible love life choices made by Khloe - who shares 11-month-old daughter True Thompson with Tristan - the author and businesswoman is confident that her six kids make "good" choices.

"I think that my kids make really good decisions," she insisted. "As challenging as some of these situations are, I think that because they have one another and they try to make really good decisions, that they're gonna come out the other side with a lot of clarity and a lot of honesty, and do what they feel like is the right thing.

"And I really trust all of my kids to make those good decisions."

Jordyn, who shared her side of the story on Red Table Talk earlier this month (Mar19), claimed that Tristan kissed her at a house party, but nothing more happened.

And the fallout of the cheating scandal appears to be the main topic in the upcoming season 16 of E! reality series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and in a promo released this week, Khloe is seen sobbing as she speaks about her very public breakup with the Cleveland Cavaliers basketballer.

"It just sucks it has to be so public. I'm not just a TV show. Like, this is my life," she cries.