Drew Barrymore feels lucky to call Cameron Diaz her 'bestie'

Drew Barrymore is very grateful to have "best friend" Cameron Diaz in her life.

The Hollywood beauties first starred together in 2000's Charlie's Angels alongside Lucy Liu, and struck up a close friendship that has lasted more than 18 years.

Now, Drew has shared in an interview with People that she is lucky that "my bestie, my sister" Cameron is "in my life every day".

The 44-year-old also opened up about the make-up free selfie that she and her former co-star uploaded to social media last year (18), which was taken minutes after they had finished a workout.

"Her and I are like sisters and we see each other all the time and it was just sort of where we are today," she explained. "In some ways just another day in our world, but I felt like sharing it. I love her."

And Drew wasn't at all nervous to post the snap.

"We'd just come from a workout. We feel good. We're not wearing any make-up and we're just girls being ourselves," the mother-of-two said. "And sometimes all make-up and beauty fun aside, it's just about the raw, honest, post-workout look, you know? Just be you."

The A-listers have remained close friends since their time filming Charlie's Angels, and when the former child star split from her husband Will Kopelman in 2016, Cameron was on hand to support her pal.

"Everybody pulls the wagons around (for) our friends, whoever needs us at whatever point in time," the There's Something About Mary actress said last year. "Even if it's something that the public doesn't know about. Internally were all going, 'OK, who needs us now?'"