Kevin Costner wanted to honour legendary lawman's family with new Bonnie & Clyde film

Kevin Costner took time to get to know the American lawman he portrays in new movie The Highwaymen after learning his widow sued Warner Bros. bosses for defaming her husband in Bonnie & Clyde.

The Oscar winner admits he has always been a big fan of the 1967 film, starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway as the killer bankrobbers, but he had never stopped to think about Denver Pyle's portrayal of Frank Hamer, the retired Texas Ranger who brought the most wanted couple to justice.

"He was made to be a clown and when his widow saw that movie, she decided she would go to Hollywood and sue Warner Brothers," he told Live With Kelly & Ryan. "She said, 'You defamed my husband. He was heroic. You have no idea who he was'. She won. In a way his reputation was murdered."

So, when it came to revisiting Hamer's story for the new movie, history buff Costner did his homework so he could right wrongs.

"I got a letter from a great-great grandson and he said, 'I thought I was gonna go and see a movie about my grandfather and I ended up actually watching my grandfather'," he added. "I was like, 'How am I supposed to take that one?'

"But you can understand how they must have felt - to take somebody incredibly brave and making them a clown, when in fact they were just the opposite."

Costner also revealed it took him a decade to agree to make the movie - because he didn't think he was the right choice for Hamer when the role was first offered to him. And he still had his doubts when it came around again, with Woody Harrelson attached as Hamer's partner, Maney Gault.

"I thought I might have a hard time getting over that fence and chasing those criminals," he chuckles. "I thought I could play it, but I wanted to put on 10 or 15 pounds to do it and I kinda ran funny and was out of breath all the time."