Tom Holland stays humble by washing the dishes after meals with his parents

Spider-Man star Tom Holland still washes dishes for his parents whenever he has time for a family meal.

The 22 year old insists Marvel fame hasn't gone to his head - and his folks wouldn't let it.

He tells Man About Town magazine, "My parents and brothers are such cool people that they wouldn’t really let my life change that much.

"I’ll come home from a hard day’s work and my mum will tell me to do the dishes: 'It’s your turn'."

Meanwhile, humble Holland, who first showed up as Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, admits he had no nerves when he first played the web-slinger, telling the publication he had been dreaming of playing Peter Parker's alter ego since he was a young child.

"I’ve been playing Spider-Man in my bedroom since I was a kid," he laughs. "I grew up watching the films and I watched all the cartoons. I was kind of obsessed with him.

"When I walked on set for my first day it was my first day on the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) but it was my thousandth time playing Spider-Man, so I felt like I had it in the bag."

Tom is currently working on the sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and he'll also show up as Spidey in this year's (19) Avengers: Endgame.

He's the latest star to play Spider-Man on the big screen, following runs by Tobey Maguire and fellow Brit Andrew Garfield.