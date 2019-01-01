Beyonce & Black Panther win top honours at 50th NAACP Awards

Beyonce, Black Panther and Black-ish were the big winners at the 50th NAACP Image Awards in Hollywood on Saturday night (30Mar19).

Beyonce beat out Chadwick Boseman, LeBron James, Regina King, and director Ryan Coogler for the Entertainer of the Year trophy, while Black Panther picked up the Outstanding Motion Picture award.

The film's star Boseman was honoured with the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture prize and his castmate Letitia Wright picked up the Breakthrough Performance Award for her role in the blockbuster, while writer/director Coogler picked up the Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film) prizes, and there were also wins for the film's supporting stars Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira.

Black-Ish dominated the TV awards, picking up the Outstanding Comedy Series gong, while the show's stars Anthony Anderson, who hosted the 2019 NAACP Awards, and Tracee Ellis Ross claimed the comedy acting trophies. There were also awards for co-stars Marcus Scribner and Marsai Martin.

Power was named the Outstanding Drama Series, while the show's star Omari Hardwick and Empire's Taraji P. Henson claimed the top acting awards for TV drama, and Ella Mai was a triple winner in the music categories, claiming Outstanding Album, Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Song - Contemporary for Boo'd Up.

Beyonce's husband, JAY-Z, was also a big winner, landing the President’s Award for distinguished public service.

The rapper dedicated his prize to the women in his life: "I grew up believing I could do anything, that I could accomplish anything because of those strong women in my house," he said.

One of the night's most hilarious moments came when comedian Chris Rock poked fun at Empire star Jussie Smollett, who was recently arrested for disorderly conduct in Chicago, Illinois after allegedly staging and reporting a fake assault. Despite being indicted on 16 counts by a grand jury, the actor was released earlier this week (beg25Mar19) and his record wiped clean.

He maintains he was beaten up by two men who hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him.

Chicago's Mayor and chief of police are still convinced he's guilty.

Making light of Smollett's troubles at the Dolby Theater on Saturday night, Rock joked, "What a waste of light skin. You know what I could do with that light skin... I would be running Hollywood."

The full list of winners is:

Entertainer of the Year

Beyonce

Outstanding Motion Picture

Black Panther

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance: Motion Picture

Letitia Wright, Black Panther

Outstanding Actressin a Motion Picture

Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Ryan Coogler, Black Panther

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)

Samuel L. Jackson, Incredibles 2

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

If Beale Street Could Talk

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Black Panther

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Omari Hardwick, Power

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-Ish

Outstanding Drama Series

Power

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Marcus Scribner, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Marsai Martin, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series

Kerry Washington, How to Get Away with Murder

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

The Bobby Brown Story

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Michael B. Jordan, Fahrenheit 451

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama

Outstanding Talk Series

The Real

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Iyanla: Fix My Life

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

Black Girls Rock!

Outstanding Children’s Program

Doc McStuffins

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Marsai Martin, Black-ish

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith, Red Table Talk

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Outstanding Album

Ella Mai by Ella Mai

Outstanding New Artist

Ella Mai

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Outstanding Female Artist

H.E.R.

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

All The Stars by Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Outstanding Jazz Album

The Story of Jaz by Jazmin Ghent feat. Jeff Lorber, James P. Lloyd, Kim Scott, Philippe Saisse

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

Unstoppable by Koryn Hawthorne

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

This Is America by Childish Gambino

Outstanding Song - Traditional

Long As I Live by Toni Braxton

Outstanding Song - Contemporary

Boo'd Up by Ella Mai

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation

The Album Music From and Inspired By Black Panther by Various Artists (Kendrick Lamar, SZA feat. 2Chainz, ScHoolboy Q, Saudi, Khalid, Swae Lee, Vince Staples, Yugen Blakrok, SOB x RBE, Jorja Smith, Anderson .Paak, Ab Soul, Reason, Zacari, Babes Wudumo, Sjava, Travis Scott)

Literary Work - Fiction

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics by Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway, Leah Daughtry, Minyon Moore & Veronica Chambers

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

Us Against The World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage, and Family by David Mann, Tamela Mann & Shaun Saunders

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life by Daymond John & Daniel Paisner

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

Taking the Arrow Out of the Heart by Alice Walker

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

Harbor Me by Jacqueline Woodson

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Amazing Grace

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)

J. David Shanks, Seven Seconds: Matters of Life and Death

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)

Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FUBU)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Deborah Ann Chow, Better Call Saul (Something Stupid)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)

Tracy Heather Strain, Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart