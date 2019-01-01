Beyonce & Black Panther win top honours at 50th NAACP Awards

- NEWS
Beyonce, Black Panther and Black-ish were the big winners at the 50th NAACP Image Awards in Hollywood on Saturday night (30Mar19).
Beyonce beat out Chadwick Boseman, LeBron James, Regina King, and director Ryan Coogler for the Entertainer of the Year trophy, while Black Panther picked up the Outstanding Motion Picture award.
The film's star Boseman was honoured with the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture prize and his castmate Letitia Wright picked up the Breakthrough Performance Award for her role in the blockbuster, while writer/director Coogler picked up the Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film) prizes, and there were also wins for the film's supporting stars Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira.
Black-Ish dominated the TV awards, picking up the Outstanding Comedy Series gong, while the show's stars Anthony Anderson, who hosted the 2019 NAACP Awards, and Tracee Ellis Ross claimed the comedy acting trophies. There were also awards for co-stars Marcus Scribner and Marsai Martin.
Power was named the Outstanding Drama Series, while the show's star Omari Hardwick and Empire's Taraji P. Henson claimed the top acting awards for TV drama, and Ella Mai was a triple winner in the music categories, claiming Outstanding Album, Outstanding New Artist and Outstanding Song - Contemporary for Boo'd Up.
Beyonce's husband, JAY-Z, was also a big winner, landing the President’s Award for distinguished public service.
The rapper dedicated his prize to the women in his life: "I grew up believing I could do anything, that I could accomplish anything because of those strong women in my house," he said.
One of the night's most hilarious moments came when comedian Chris Rock poked fun at Empire star Jussie Smollett, who was recently arrested for disorderly conduct in Chicago, Illinois after allegedly staging and reporting a fake assault. Despite being indicted on 16 counts by a grand jury, the actor was released earlier this week (beg25Mar19) and his record wiped clean.
He maintains he was beaten up by two men who hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him.
Chicago's Mayor and chief of police are still convinced he's guilty.
Making light of Smollett's troubles at the Dolby Theater on Saturday night, Rock joked, "What a waste of light skin. You know what I could do with that light skin... I would be running Hollywood."
The full list of winners is:
Entertainer of the Year
Beyonce
Outstanding Motion Picture
Black Panther
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance: Motion Picture
Letitia Wright, Black Panther
Outstanding Actressin a Motion Picture
Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Ryan Coogler, Black Panther
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
Samuel L. Jackson, Incredibles 2
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
If Beale Street Could Talk
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Black Panther
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Omari Hardwick, Power
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-Ish
Outstanding Drama Series
Power
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Marcus Scribner, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series
Kerry Washington, How to Get Away with Murder
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
The Bobby Brown Story
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Michael B. Jordan, Fahrenheit 451
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
Oprah Winfrey Presents: Becoming Michelle Obama
Outstanding Talk Series
The Real
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
Iyanla: Fix My Life
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
Black Girls Rock!
Outstanding Children’s Program
Doc McStuffins
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Marsai Martin, Black-ish
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) - Individual or Ensemble
Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith, Red Table Talk
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Outstanding Album
Ella Mai by Ella Mai
Outstanding New Artist
Ella Mai
Outstanding Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Outstanding Female Artist
H.E.R.
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
All The Stars by Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Outstanding Jazz Album
The Story of Jaz by Jazmin Ghent feat. Jeff Lorber, James P. Lloyd, Kim Scott, Philippe Saisse
Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
Unstoppable by Koryn Hawthorne
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
This Is America by Childish Gambino
Outstanding Song - Traditional
Long As I Live by Toni Braxton
Outstanding Song - Contemporary
Boo'd Up by Ella Mai
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation
The Album Music From and Inspired By Black Panther by Various Artists (Kendrick Lamar, SZA feat. 2Chainz, ScHoolboy Q, Saudi, Khalid, Swae Lee, Vince Staples, Yugen Blakrok, SOB x RBE, Jorja Smith, Anderson .Paak, Ab Soul, Reason, Zacari, Babes Wudumo, Sjava, Travis Scott)
Literary Work - Fiction
An American Marriage by Tayari Jones
Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics by Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway, Leah Daughtry, Minyon Moore & Veronica Chambers
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author
Us Against The World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage, and Family by David Mann, Tamela Mann & Shaun Saunders
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional
Rise and Grind: Outperform, Outwork, and Outhustle Your Way to a More Successful and Rewarding Life by Daymond John & Daniel Paisner
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry
Taking the Arrow Out of the Heart by Alice Walker
Outstanding Literary Work - Children
Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens
Harbor Me by Jacqueline Woodson
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Amazing Grace
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)
J. David Shanks, Seven Seconds: Matters of Life and Death
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Ryan Coogler & Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta (FUBU)
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Deborah Ann Chow, Better Call Saul (Something Stupid)
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Tracy Heather Strain, Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart