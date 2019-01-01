Jamie Dornan and wife welcome third daughter

Jamie Dornan has welcomed a third daughter.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star's wife Amelia Warner announced the happy news on England's Mother's Day on Sunday (31Mar19).

"So proud of these three glorious girls, it's an honour being their mummy... feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of three pairs of shoes.

Jamie and Amelia are parents to daughters Dulcie, five, and Elva, three, and last year, the actor opened up about being a dad, insisting it "is the best".

"I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by," he said during an interview with The Sunday Times Style magazine.

He also revealed his desire to have a big family, but insisted he would ultimately leave it up to his wife to decide how many children they would have.

"Part of me feels like (I need) to put a cork in it after this," Dornan told U.S. late night host Jimmy Kimmel Live! in October, two weeks after confirming Amelia's third pregnancy. "But then alternatively, I feel like we make really great kids. I may just - if my wife's willing - do it until we can't do it anymore."

"It's all up to her," he added. "I just do the fun bit."

Jamie and Amelia met in 2010 and wed in 2013. He has yet to comment on the happy news and details surrounding the baby girl's birth and name have not been released.