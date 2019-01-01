Dumbo tops North American box office

Dumbo has flown to the top of the North American box office in its opening weekend (29-31Mar19).

The live-action remake of the classic Disney animated film has earned $45 million (£34.5 million) to take the top spot. However, the figure is below the $50 million (£38.3 million) movie executives expected the film to make. Overseas, the movie has grossed $71 million (54.4 million) to bring its global total to $116 million (£54.4 million).

Jordan Peele's horror hit Us comes in second with $30 million (£23 million), while Brie Larson's superhero film Captain Marvel has earned another $20 million (£15.3 million) to take the third spot.

Meanwhile, anti-abortion film Unplanned is a surprise hit with $6 million (£4.6 million). The true story comes in fifth behind Five Feet Apart's $6.5 million (£5 million).

"To bring the story of Abby Johnson to audiences and have them show up in such large numbers shows how the topic of abortion is so important to bring to audiences," Pure Flix CEO Michael Scott says. "We hope that those on both sides of the debate will see Unplanned and begin to have their own dialogue. This film can be that spark to bring more hearts and minds to understanding the value of life."

Meanwhile, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World has crossed the $150 million (£115 million) mark on the North American box office and $500 million (£383.3 million) globally after earning $4.2 million (£3.2 million) over the past week.

And closing out the top 10 is Matthew McConaughey's The Beach Bum. The film made a disappointing $1.8 million (£1.4 million), handing the Oscar-winning Dallas Buyers Club actor his worse opening ever.