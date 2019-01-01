Jay Ellis grateful for 'mentor' Tom Cruise while filming Top Gun: Maverick

Jay Ellis has praised original Top Gun star Tom Cruise for acting as his mentor on the set of long-awaited sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.

Plot details about the follow-up to the 1986 action-drama remain under wraps, though the 37-year-old actor has now opened up about the support he has received from the Hollywood icon.

"It's going to be an amazing movie," Ellis told Entertainment Tonight. "Tom is that dude... Tom is literally going to make sure that we go there, and that this exceeds everyone's expectations.

"We've been filming for about six months now, and we've got a few more to go. It's been an amazing ride. Tom's been a mentor."

Cruise will reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, alongside Val Kilmer, who returns as Tom "Iceman" Kazinsky, while Jon Hamm and Ed Harris have also signed up.

Ellis, who appears alongside lead actor Miles Teller in the sequel, also gave a shout-out to the huge production team - and star-studded cast - for their efforts in getting the movie off the ground.

"Joseph Kosinski, our director (has) been amazing, Jerry Bruckheimer's been amazing, the whole cast," the Insecure actor insisted. "I'm going to tell you right now, we are literally going to blow people's minds."

In Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise's character will be working with pilot trainee Bradley Bradshaw (played by Teller), son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, Maverick's partner in the original movie. The new film will reportedly explore dogfighting among fighter jets in the age of drones.

Top Gun: Maverick's release date has moved from July 2019 to June 2020. Paramount Pictures bosses have not elaborated on the reason for the year-long delay, but a source previously told editors at The Wrap that "extensive visual effects work and complicated flight scenes" are to blame for the postponement.