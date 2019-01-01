Zoe Saldana thrilled by James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 rehiring

Zoe Saldana couldn't be happier about the news that James Gunn has been reinstated as director for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Disney executives announced earlier this month (Mar19) that they were rehiring the 52-year-old after initially letting him go following a Twitter scandal last July.

Gunn, who directed and wrote the first two instalments of the Marvel franchise, joked about paedophilia and rape in old tweets that resurfaced online, but after outrage from fans and stars of the film, the studio has forgiven the filmmaker.

Saldana, who plays Gamora in the Marvel superhero franchise, has now shared how relieved she is that Disney believed in redemption, and brought Gunn back onboard.

"I'm proud of him. I'm happy that he's coming back," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm so proud of Disney, actually, that all the leaders right now behind that big corporation decided to lead by example, and spreading the word and the message of redemption is important."

After he was fired, Gunn quickly issued a remorseful apology, while the Guardians cast - including Saldana, Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista and more - expressed their support for him in an open letter, asking that he be reinstated as director.

The 40-year-old is also proud of the way Disney bosses have embraced representation, and couldn't have been more thrilled with the success of Brie Larson's turn as Captain Marvel.

"I loved it so much. I'm so proud of her, I'm so proud of Marvel Studios," the mother-of-three gushed. "I'm also so happy that the public received it and they really supported it, because that was the main part of this whole equation.

"We need to go and support these movies with female leads in order for our corporations to understand that there is business in investing in female narratives. It's (a) better representative of what America is today."